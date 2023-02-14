On the road from Donetsk, evacuation ends in heartbreak

But there was more tragedy ahead: Raissa Akusova, 75-year-old grandmother and matriarch of the family, died on the road. Her loved ones think she suffered a heart attack.

A Reuters team including photographer Marko Djurica had accompanied volunteers from a charity to Chasiv Yar that day. The charity workers carried with them addresses of residents who sought help evacuating as Russian troops neared.

When they arrived outside the family’s home, Djurica said it was clear that Akusova was feeling very unwell. She leaned on her son-in-law’s arm and had to take rests as she made her way slowly to the charity’s waiting minibus.

“While she was walking, the grenades were falling,” Djurica said. “You could hear outgoing and incoming artillery near us in the area. It was bad. Somehow she managed to get into the bus.”