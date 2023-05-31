The meat magnate who pushed Putin's agenda in Germany

RHEDA-WIEDENBRUECK, Germany

For nearly two decades, German meat magnate Clemens Toennies was a friend to Russia.



He spoke warmly of Vladimir Putin and said he gave the Russian president a cured knuckle of pork whenever they met. The logo of Russia’s state gas company Gazprom was emblazoned on the shirts of players at the soccer club Toennies chaired. And when others warned that Russia was becoming a global menace, Toennies backed the Kremlin.

In Germany, Toennies’ story is far from unique.

For decades, Russia cultivated relations with politically connected German industrialists. Successive German leaders, starting with Cold War-era Chancellor Willy Brandt, promoted economic cooperation with Moscow in an effort to secure peace and prosperity. Germany became Russia’s most important Western partner and the biggest importer of its gas. Berlin’s trust in this policy, known as “Ostpolitik,” endured even as Russia took a darker turn under Putin.

Now interviews with more than 40 people who had direct knowledge of Toennies’ activities or Gazprom’s efforts to win allies in Germany, as well as a review of hundreds of documents, give insight into how Russia turned this bond to its advantage, and how Toennies drew commercial benefit.

At the centre of Gazprom’s influence campaign was Schalke 04, the soccer club Toennies chaired at the time and which Gazprom began sponsoring in 2006. Executives at Gazprom’s Berlin office collected names of politicians and businesspeople to invite to Schalke’s VIP box at home matches. And in 2017, amid growing disquiet over Russia’s grip on European gas supplies, pitchside advertising began promoting the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, which had yet to receive German final regulatory approval.

Toennies, meanwhile, trod the route of many other German firms and expanded his business into Russia. Prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, German companies exported goods worth almost $30 billion a year, far more than any other European nation.

Toennies' relationship with Putin and other top Russian officials ensured red carpet treatment for firms he controlled, according to two of his business associates. Those firms received over a hundred million euros in loans from Russian state-owned banks, and grants from the Russian state: One five-year loan from state-owned Sberbank was secured against a single pig, documents show. Reuters couldn’t determine the value of the loan.

Today, more than a year into the war in Ukraine, many in Germany are questioning the wisdom of maintaining such close ties to Moscow as evidence of Russian aggression mounted. After the Feb. 24, 2022 invasion, Berlin announced a sea change in its foreign and defence policy. Russian gas imports have dropped dramatically and Germany is supplying tanks and other weapons systems to Ukraine.

For his part, Toennies has said his relationship with the Russian president is now over. He sold the Russian ventures. And in his hometown in western Germany, his meat-packing factory now employs dozens of Ukrainians who have fled the war.

Toennies told Reuters in a statement his company’s engagement with Russia was no different to that of many big German firms, including Miele, Volkswagen and Deutsche Telekom. All have now severed or significantly scaled back ties with Russia.

Toennies said that in the early 2000s there was a political and economic impetus to help Russia grow its economy.

“It’s worth remembering that in 2006, Moscow hosted the G8 summit” and in 2011, then Chancellor Angela Merkel said Nord Stream showed Germany’s “commitment to a secure and strong partnership,” he said. “At the time, our investments in Russia were the right decision, economically and politically. However, with today’s knowledge and the ruthless, inhuman war of aggression by the Russians on Ukraine, these activities must clearly be evaluated differently.”

Merkel has defended her past stance towards Russia. After Moscow illegally annexed Crimea in 2014 and pro-Russian separatists launched attacks in eastern Ukraine, Germany tried to find a peaceful way forward “precisely to prevent such a war,” she told an interviewer late last year. A spokeswoman for Merkel’s office declined to comment for this article.

Toennies also said he was neither Putin’s friend nor ally and any cheap loans or support for his business from the Russian state were normal practice to encourage investment. There was no special treatment, he said.

The Kremlin referred a comment request to Gazprom, which did not address questions about lobbying or its relationship with Toennies. The firm said in a statement that by sponsoring Schalke 04 it sought to raise its brand profile and it succeeded in this goal. Public opinion research showed Germans considered Gazprom to be “an economically successful and reliable international company which ensures a reliable supply of gas,” it said.

Schalke cut short its sponsorship deal with Gazprom four days after Russia invaded Ukraine. It said in a statement that “from today's perspective, it is clear that Gazprom, particularly in its role as a Russian state-owned corporation, did not fit in with the values of the club as a partner overall.” Schalke reported a total loss of 19.4 million euros for 2022, a year it called “extremely challenging” due to the loss of Gazprom’s sponsorship and the pandemic. Though the club has cut back its budget considerably in recent years, Schalke said it still faces 141.5 million euros in financial liabilities.

An alliance is forged

Toennies was born in 1956 into a family of small-town butchers in Rheda-Wiedenbrueck, western Germany. Starting in the 1970s, his older brother Bernd grew the business into a major meat processing concern. When Bernd died, Clemens took over the family firm.

In 2001 Toennies assumed another of his older brother’s roles – chairman of soccer club Schalke 04. A historic blue-collar side, it had a large and devoted following and regularly finished in the top five of Germany’s premier soccer league. But the club had debts and needed a deep-pocketed sponsor.

Gazprom, meanwhile, was looking for a German soccer team to promote its brand. A former Gazprom executive told Reuters the gas giant drew inspiration from Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich’s purchase of English club Chelsea in 2003. Gazprom wanted to improve its image in Europe and increase profits by selling gas directly to the region’s industry and households. The objective, said the former executive, was to “create the image of a respectable Russian who takes care of your heating.”

“We have a good relationship…We need the bridges that we have to Russia.”

It was part of a wider Gazprom charm offensive in Western countries that Putin’s then press secretary, Alexei Gromov, helped direct from the Kremlin, two sources close to Gazprom said. Gromov, who is now deputy head of the presidential administration, did not respond to a request for comment sent to him via the Kremlin.

Former German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder helped introduce Toennies to Gazprom executives, according to three people who were close to Gazprom and three people close to Schalke. Schroeder had become chairman of the shareholders’ committee at the Gazprom-led Nord Stream pipeline consortium a year after leaving office in 2005. Schroeder did not respond to a request for comment. Toennies, in his statement, said German politicians and representatives of a German business lobby group helped him initiate contact with Gazprom. The statement did not name these people.

Sponsorship terms were agreed, and Gazprom joined the legion of wealthy corporations promoting their brands through European soccer. The deal was worth around 20 million euros a year, according to three people familiar with the arrangement, making it one of German soccer’s larger sponsorships. It was sealed in Putin’s presence in the five-star Hotel Taschenbergpalais in Dresden, the east German city where the Russian president used to work as a KGB spy. Toennies presented Putin with a Schalke shirt with Gazprom’s logo on the front.