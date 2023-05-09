Migrants risk life and limb to jump Mexico trains in rush to border

“Will it be easier? I doubt it,” said Romario Solano, 23, a Venezuelan, while waiting for hours in baking sun near the trash-strewn rail tracks in Huehuetoca. “We know that as migration has increased, tougher measures have been taken.”

Solano acknowledged that riding the train was dangerous, but said he did not have money for a bus.

For years, mainly Central Americans have crisscrossed Mexico on cargo trains, dubbing them collectively “La Bestia” (The Beast) due to the risk of injury, even death, if they fell off. Migrants are also vulnerable to gangs, cold nights and sweltering days.

The latest wave of people aboard “La Bestia” are largely poor Venezuelans, including families with small children, mostly aiming to reach Ciudad Juarez, opposite the Texan city of El Paso.

Many climb narrow ladders to sit on roofs; others huddle inside empty boxcars, and spread blankets over gravel, steel bars and other building materials to ride in open-air wagons.

“There are hundreds of people arriving every day,” said migrant activist Guadalupe Gonzalez last week in the central city of Irapuato, where the train makes a stop. “We hadn’t seen so many migrants passing through here like this before.”

During the past month, as many as 700 people were trying to board per day, she said.