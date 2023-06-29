One of my favorite stories my father had told me is about the Commerce library. During segregation, my father’s mother was – because she had studied library science – the only Black resident allowed to use the facility.

That library has since been replaced by the building I visited, but I thought about my grandmother as I settled in at its microfilm machine and began spooling through decades of editions of The Jackson County Herald. I focused in particular on newspapers from the late 1930s, looking for anything about my father’s grandfather, General Bryson.

General was a mason, a merchant and a mechanic. He had a store called General’s Store. My father said it was indeed a general store, supplying everything from hog feed to eggs to coal for heating. His store and garage were near Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. I came across a 1932 map of Commerce created and published by the Sanborn Map Company to enable fire insurance companies to assess liability. The map is part of a searchable collection held by the Library of Congress.

On the map, I believe General’s Store is the building at the bottom and labeled S for store. The largest building, labeled D for dwelling, is where General and his family lived. And the skinny rectangle just across the way from the church may be General’s garage.

My great-grandfather’s name – G.G. Bryson, as he also was known – is among those carved into a stone that’s set in the brick wall near the front door of the church, which is still standing. General was on the building committee for the church, completed in 1924.

Aside from breaking for lunch, I spent the entire day at the library – from 10 a.m. to its 8 p.m. closing – searching for anything about my great-grandfather’s life or his December 21, 1937, death.

Difficult to Reconcile

I found scores of obituaries of white residents of no particular accomplishment. I saw only two obituaries of Black residents. Here are each in their entirety:

On Sept. 17, 1936, under this headline…

Colored Citizen Passes George T. Williamson, a good colored citizen of the county, died this week at his home near Hurricane Shoals. Burial services were held Tuesday at Hurricane Grove church.

Dec. 23, 1937 – this one two days after General Bryson’s death – under this headline...

Well Known Colored Citizen Dies Lucille Newton Duke passed away Monday at her home in Jefferson. She was the daughter of the late “Boots” and Barbara Newton.

The weekly Herald regularly wrote about white folks visiting their relatives. It published essays lauding the courage of Confederate soldiers and obituaries of Confederate veterans and their widows. Black people appeared chiefly in sketches aimed at amusing readers – or when they were accused of crimes against whites. Here’s an article from Nov. 26, 1936:

Drunken Negro attempts to enter home, is killed Bud Moon, colored, was shot to death Sunday with a shotgun in the hands of Mr. Jim Smith, who resides on the old Winder-Jefferson highway, just beyond the residence of H.S. Fits. The negro was drunk, and his actions indicated that the whiskey had made him crazy. Moon first tried to enter the Smith home, but was driven away. Later he started back to the home, and when ordered by Smith not to come any farther, Moon acted as if he was reaching in his hip pocket for a pistol. Smith fired, killing him instantly. Sheriff Culberson was called to the scene of the killing, but after making an investigation, made no arrest. Moon was 56 years of age. His body was interred at Maxey’s Hill church cemetery.

My father thinks he was 5 or 6 years old and the store building was standing empty when he first heard the story of his grandfather’s death. It was late October. He and his older brother, who was wearing a Halloween mask, were playing outside their grandmother’s house at dusk. Their grandmother began shouting at him when she saw the mask. As adults came to calm her, the boys heard them talking about her memories of masked Klansmen and about what had happened to her husband.

“They said he was too uppity, or something. These were Klansmen or yahoos or whatever,” my father said.

As he learned it, the men dragged General Bryson from his store, then they tarred and feathered him. “That’s what killed him,” my dad recalled.

General is buried a few blocks from the church he helped build along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive – known to my father decades ago as Pigeon Street. He lies at the foot of a marker not much bigger than the stone at the church. It bears only his name and the word “FARTHER,” either a cryptic epitaph or a misspelling of father.

A search of the genealogy website Ancestry.com offered a death certificate. It seemed at odds with what my father had been told, giving heart and kidney disease as the cause of death at age 68.

My father and I looked together at General’s death certificate. He scoffed when he read the cause of death. It did not lead him to question what he had been told.

The document highlighted something genealogists told Reuters: that Black Americans often encounter contradictory information – or none at all – when trying to document the lives and deaths of their ancestors.

For her 2022 book, By Hands Now Known: Jim Crow’s Legal Executioners, Margaret Burnham reviewed a thousand cases of lynchings, abductions and other racist violence for which no one was punished, sometimes using records saved by victims’ families. Burnham, a lawyer and the founding director of the Civil Rights and Restorative Justice Project at Northeastern University, opens her book with a 1944 death in Donalsonville, Georgia, that resonated with me.

All Burnham had to go on was a letter found in the files of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People pleading for an investigation into the death of an unnamed “elderly Negro woman” in Donalsonville, nearly 300 miles south of Commerce. The letter writer said a young white man in a general store had ordered the woman to put down a can of oil she was examining. She did and left. He followed her onto the street, where he beat her with an ax handle, killing her. The man was arrested but quickly released, according to the letter.

The death – in public, outside a store in a small Georgia town – could just as easily have been my great-grandfather’s. The woman’s death “never made it into any newspaper or historical account,” Burnham wrote. “If there was any legal process in Donalsonville, it appears not to have been preserved.”

I followed Burnham’s lead into the archives of civil rights group the NAACP, which have been digitized and made searchable by database vendor ProQuest. I found nothing on General Bryson.

One death I did find documented was that of Isaac Gaston. Gaston – a businessman, like General Bryson – was taken from his Atlanta-area barber shop in 1940, flogged and left to die, according to a New York Times report archived by the NAACP.

Walter White, who led the NAACP from 1929 until 1955, was concerned that many lynchings weren’t documented. He wrote a newspaper editor in 1940 that “our means are very limited so that we do not have the funds to send investigators to look into all the cases that are reported to us. So we have to rely on local people, some of whom are a little afraid to be very effective in running down the facts. And I suspect that we only hear of a very small percentage of the cases.”

A Richer History

I know my family’s story to be rich and nuanced. I hate to think of it being reduced to violence. But to the Jackson County Herald of that time, my family story wasn’t noteworthy. I could find nothing that accounted for the death of General Bryson, let alone any item that mentioned the Bryson family.

Through online searches, however, I did find documents that helped me see how my family story is connected to our national narrative, and how I’m connected to my fellow Americans. I turned up the World War I service card of my father’s father, Mim Bryson.

And I found Mim’s name on a list of soldiers who returned to the United States from Brest, France, aboard the USS Patricia on July 5, 1919. In the Black cemetery in Commerce, I had seen his military gravestone, which is just like the markers at Arlington National Cemetery. I knew he had served as a corporal in World War I, but I had misread a timeworn inscription on the stone as OMC. The Patricia’s passenger list clarified it was QMC, for Quartermaster Corps.

My father had told me that Mim learned French in France during the war and that he and my school-teacher grandmother Julia, who had learned the language in school, spoke French when they wanted to have a private conversation within earshot of my father and his brother.

But I wish I’d found more. As LaBrenda Garrett-Nelson, one of the board-certified genealogists who worked with Reuters, has said during presentations across the country, “generations of Americans were socialized to think of African-descended families as people who had no history worth remembering.” In reading what appears to be the primary written history of the city where my father grew up and my great-grandfather died, her observation held true.

In his History of Harmony Grove-Commerce Jackson County Georgia, published in 1949, a local historian and minister, Thomas Colquitt Hardman, chronicles the arrival of highways and railroads, the building of schools and industry and the contributions of prominent white families such as his own. Lamartine Hardman, governor of Georgia from 1927 to 1931, was born in what was then Harmony Grove in 1856.

In his book, the Rev. Hardman did make mention of my great-grandfather, noting him among five Brysons – Hardman spelled it Brison – in a list of four dozen “old-timers of Johntown,” the name given to a predominantly Black Commerce neighborhood. I’d seen the names of the five Brysons on the Hardman list in a report I received after sending a DNA sample to the genomics-analysis company 23andMe. My 23andMe family tree goes back only as far as Harry Bryson, another of the five listed in the Hardman book. Harry was General’s father, born presumably in slavery in 1834. Nothing more is said of the “old-timers” in the Hardman book, though there are passages that poke fun at a Black debate club and opine that “Negroes have always been interested in and gifted in music.”

This was – and wasn’t – the place where my father grew up. Yes, the book reflected the attitude of many of the white residents. But it profoundly diminishes the vibrancy of the Black community. My father knew, for example, the blacksmith Uzell Mathis, merely listed by Hardman but a man my father remembers as having powerful biceps that resembled the one on the Arm & Hammer baking soda boxes. Other Black entrepreneurs my father remembers were masons, plasterers, plumbers and electricians, but he said most Black people in Commerce worked in the homes of white people or on farms. White people used to invite my father into their homes to show him the fireplaces his father had built or the tilework he had done.

My father described the Black churches as the centers of life. I think of them as places where Black people could be free of the white gaze. For Easter, my father remembers hundreds of Black people from town and from nearby communities – some traveling by wagon – gathering at the churches for programs that included their children reciting Bible verses. At other church and school events, Black children recited Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address or Shakespearean soliloquies. People who grew up in that era, my father said, “don’t have any trouble with crowds, speaking before groups, because you’d been doing it all your life.”

The Harmony Grove-Commerce history book has been archived by Ancestry.com, one of America’s foremost digital repositories for genealogy records. When I told my father I’d read the book online, he recalled his mother getting a copy of what may have been that same local history. He described her irritation at finding that her town’s Black residents were depicted with little respect.

Thomas Colquitt Hardman does note that “the Negro population of Commerce are very cooperative and have always shown an interest in the education of their children as well as in their church life. There are very few illiterates among them.’’

What to Trust

In the mid-1990s, college professor Terrie Epstein studied how students in fifth, eighth and 11th grades in a Michigan school district learned American history. Epstein, who teaches education at New York’s Hunter College, later published a book called Interpreting National History. She wrote that white students were more likely to believe that “history textbooks, teachers and library books were the most credible sources of history.” Black students found what they were learning in the classroom to be at odds with what they had learned at home.

Epstein asked 11th graders to explain why white students were more trusting of the teachers and textbooks and why Black students “believed that family members, Black teachers, and movies or documentaries by or about Blacks ranked highest.” Black students thought it was because teachers and textbooks did not tell “the whole story” about national history.

Research has shown they have a point.

For a study she published in 2020, Chara Haeussler Bohan, a Georgia State University professor of educational policy studies, perused history textbooks and teaching guides by writers such as Alexander Stephens, who was vice president of the Confederate States of America, and Mildred Rutherford, official historian of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. The latter was founded in 1894 for women seeking to honor ancestors who fought for secession from the United States.

Bohan and her researchers borrowed the term “mint julep” for their study from Northern textbook publishers of the 1960s. Bohan’s team used the name of the sugary bourbon cocktail to refer to a style of history textbooks dating to just after the Civil War. Those books catered to a desire by Southerners to characterize the Civil War as the Lost Cause : a revisionist effort that downplays the injustice and violence of slavery and portrays their ancestors as having fought for states’ rights without elaborating that the right to own slaves was central to such independence. Bohan found that perspective to have enduring power.

“By the early 20th century, Northern textbooks had adopted mint julep Lost Cause narratives in an apparent attempt to appease Southern readers,” Bohan concluded in her paper, “ The Mint Julep Consensus.”

“They think they can’t teach about slavery, they will skip it. Or only put it in a very positive light, almost like back to the ‘happy slaves’ … there’s a scary atmosphere. I keep hearing it. Most of my doctoral students are working teachers.”

Chara Haeussler Bohan

Professor of educational policy studies at Georgia State University

It’s hard not to see the result in findings by the Southern Poverty Law Center in a late 2016 online survey of 1,000 U.S. high school seniors. Fewer than one in 10 identified slavery as the central cause of the Civil War – even though South Carolina, the first to leave the Union, explicitly cited protecting slavery as the reason in its secession declaration. Slavery was also central to the arguments of the other three states – Georgia, Mississippi and Texas – that wrote secession documents before a Confederate constitution was adopted in 1861. That constitution declared the Confederacy’s congress would protect “the institution of negro slavery.”

Today, politicians in some parts of America are again aiming to define what constitutes history, and to shape what teachers are allowed to present.

In Florida, for instance, Governor Ron DeSantis has led efforts to limit what is taught about racism in his state’s schools – and what is included in that new African American AP course, the one that included the David Walker pamphlet. DeSantis is seeking the Republican nomination for president.

Last year, DeSantis, who taught high school history for a year between earning his bachelor’s at Yale and starting at Harvard Law School, signed a law that, according to a news release from his office, would “protect Floridians from discrimination and woke indoctrination.” Under its provisions, Florida teachers are to present African American history as a chronicle of individuals and “the courageous steps they took to fulfill the promise of democracy and unite the nation.”

African American history lessons, according to the law, are meant to help students “develop an understanding of the ramifications of prejudice, racism and stereotyping on individual freedoms and examine what it means to be a responsible and respectful person, for the purpose of encouraging tolerance of diversity in a pluralistic society and for nurturing and protecting democratic values and institutions.”

The law also bans instruction that would make a student “feel guilt, anguish or other forms of psychological distress for actions, in which he or she played no part, committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex.” And it prohibits textbook reviewers from recommending materials “that contain any matter reflecting unfairly upon persons because of their race, color, creed, national origin, ancestry, gender, religion, disability, socioeconomic status or occupation.”

Bohan, the Georgia State University education professor, worries about the chilling effect of such laws across the country, particularly on young teachers.

“They think they can’t teach about slavery, they will skip it. Or only put it in a very positive light, almost like back to the ‘happy slaves,’” Bohan said. “There’s a scary atmosphere. I keep hearing it. Most of my doctoral students are working teachers.”

An aide with the governor’s office directed Reuters to the website for the state’s Department of Education. A statement on the site said that, under DeSantis, instruction on African American history has expanded in Florida. It notes that DeSantis signed legislation ensuring that Florida’s students learn about what is known as the Ocoee Massacre, a deadly 1920 attack by white Floridians against their Black neighbors, “in addition to requiring instruction on slavery, the Civil War, and Jim Crow laws.”

History’s Lessons

Carol Swain believes young Americans should come away from U.S. history lessons with the conviction that problems can be solved by working together. Swain, a legal scholar and political scientist, is the author of such books as Abduction: How Liberalism Steals Our Children’s Hearts And Minds. She argues that critical race theory , or CRT for short – which rests on the premise that racial bias, intentional or not, is woven into U.S. laws and institutions – promotes division.

“You will never be able to bring about racial healing if you use a conflict model,” Swain told me. “The conflict model tends to racialize America and demonize America.”

Swain grew up in Virginia, where she says the history lessons she studied as a child gave her a sense of pride and possibility. She learned that the state had given America many of its presidents. It was also the birthplace of Booker T. Washington. Born in slavery in Virginia in 1856, Washington founded Tuskegee University and stressed that Blacks must rely on themselves and advance economically on farms, in factories and as craftspeople.

“The poverty that I came from was grueling,” said Swain, who is Black. “But it was nothing in comparison to being a slave. I still was better off than Booker T. Washington. The message I received as a child was that if you worked hard, got an education, you could succeed.”