Heat camera captures scorching nature of record Phoenix heat wave

Heat camera captures scorching nature of record Phoenix heat wave

Local residents cross the street to attend a baseball game in downtown in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., July 26, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Photography by Carlos Barria
Reporting by Mary Milliken and Liliana Salgado

August 07, 2023, 2 p.m. GMT

As the world registered the hottest month  of all time in July, the southwestern U.S. city of Phoenix  shattered its own 1974 heat-wave record, with temperatures above 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43°C) for 31 straight days. Heat-sensitive photography in late July reveals an even hotter Phoenix, where concrete  on the street registers 150F (66°C), outdoor workers’ bodies reach 105F (41°C) and homeless people swelter, surrounded by surfaces as hot as 143F (62°C).

Before 10am at one of the city’s favorite sites - the Desert Botanical Garden - the thermometer is already at 111F (44°C), but a Saguaro cactus records a surface temperature of 120F (49°C). A man walks on a road with no shirt and a bottle of water. The camera puts his temperature at 105F.

A saguaro cactus is seen at the Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., July 26, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

9:50am

Phoenix, Arizona, July 26, 2023

Recorded temperature: 86°F (30°C)

Surface temperature: 120°F (48°C)

A saguaro cactus is seen at the Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., July 26, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria


















 

Phoenix, Arizona, experienced a record-breaking heat wave in July.

Reuters photographer Carlos Barria spent three days in the city with his FLIR camera, which captures the surface temperature of people and landscapes, and revealed how temperatures rose to dangerously high levels. All daily temperature readings in this article were taken from the National Weather Service.
Gary, a local resident, poses for a picture as he walks on trails at a park in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., July 26, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

9:53am

Phoenix, Arizona, July 26, 2023

Recorded temperature: 86°F (30°C)

Surface temperature: 105°F (40°C)

Gary, a local resident, poses for a picture as he walks on trails at a park in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., July 26, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Firefighter EMT personnel assist a man who collapsed near downtown Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., July 26, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

The summer monsoon rains that historically help Phoenix residents and the vegetation cool down have been scant this year and even the cacti have started to collapse.

Health workers say hospitals have been inundated with patients suffering from heat-stroke, sometimes life-threatening.

“We’ve had patients that are 111 degrees. Your brain cannot handle that that long.”

 Dr. Frank LoVecchio, Valleywise Health in Phoenix.

Patients are put into an ice slurry to bring their temperatures down as quickly as possible.

At noon, the record temperature is 109F but the surface temperature is a furnace-like 150F. A construction worker drinks water and the camera shows his body is at 105F.


















Jose Luis takes a break from working at a construction site in Scottsdale, at the Phoenix metro area, Arizona, U.S., July 28, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

12:10pm

Phoenix, Arizona, July 28, 2023

Recorded temperature: 100°F (37°C)

Surface temperature: 105°F (40°C)

Jose Luis takes a break from working at a construction site in Scottsdale, at the Phoenix metro area, Arizona, U.S., July 28, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Phoenix, the capital of Arizona, is now a city of 1.6 million, the fifth most populous in the United States. It sprang to life over 150 years ago with the arrival of the pioneers, who built irrigation canals to make the land fertile.

Despite its location in the Sonoran Desert - which stretches across the U.S. southwest and into northern Mexico - Phoenix has become a favorite place for retirees, attracted by year-round sun and its ochre mountain backdrop.

A tourist walks on a trail near Hole in the Rock in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., July 26, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

For those who can afford it, there is air conditioning. A Major League Baseball game is played early in the afternoon at Chase Field, where a retractable roof and air conditioning keeps the stadium a cool 64.5F (18°C).

But for the homeless population of Phoenix, there is no such respite.

Unhoused people sit inside a cooling station near downtown in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., July 26, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An unhoused man poses for a picture inside a cooling station near downtown in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., July 26, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria


















Local residents cross the street to attend a baseball game in downtown in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., July 26, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

12:24pm

Phoenix, Arizona, July 26, 2023

Recorded temperature: 92°F (33°C)

Surface temperature: 150°F (65°C)

Local residents cross the street to attend a baseball game in downtown in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., July 26, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People attend a baseball game at the indoor air-conditioned Arizona Diamondbacks stadium in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., July 26, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

1:41pm

Phoenix, Arizona, July 26, 2023

Recorded temperature: 97°F (36°C)

Air conditioned surface temperature: 64°F (17°C)

People attend a baseball game at the indoor air-conditioned Arizona Diamondbacks stadium in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., July 26, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ulises, a landscape worker from Mexico, takes a break from work, in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., July 27, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

1:54pm

Phoenix, Arizona, July 27, 2023

Recorded temperature: 109°F (42°C)

Surface temperature: 104°F (40°C)

Ulises, a landscape worker from Mexico, takes a break from work, in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., July 27, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A homeless man sitting on an abandoned microwave oven around 3:30 pm is captured by the heat-sensitive camera and the surface temperature around him is 143F.

“About half of our patients who come in in this comatose state are homeless,” said Dr. LoVecchio.

Sometimes people pass out on the scalding pavement, suffering serious burns on their bodies.


















An unhoused man sits by a tent in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., July 26, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

3:34pm

Phoenix, Arizona, July 26, 2023

Recorded temperature: 97°F (36°C)

Surface temperature: 143°F (61°C)

An unhoused man sits by a tent in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., July 26, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

With day after day of relentless heat and evenings that remain at 90F (32°C), there is little chance for the homeless to recover and hydrate. The heat also worsens conditions like diabetes, lung disease, and heart issues. And some suffer memory loss and cognitive decline.

Maricopa County, where Phoenix is located, reported 39 confirmed heat-associated deaths by the end of July, with over 300 more under investigation to determine if they were caused by heat.

