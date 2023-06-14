– Reed Smith said that it is laying off less than 2% of its workforce, including attorneys and staff.
– Freshfields hired antitrust parnters Heather Lamberg and Justina Sessions from rival firms.
– Crowell & Moring is moving its downtown Washington, D.C., headquarters to a new, smaller office after 35 years of working in the same building.
Attorney Analysis
