Albertsons says Washington AG is denied request for injunction to stop Co's dividend payment

[1/2] The Albertsons logo is seen on an Albertsons grocery store, as Kroger agrees to buy rival Albertsons in a deal to combine the two supermarket chains, in Rancho Cucamonga, California, U.S., October 14, 2022. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci















Dec 9 (Reuters) - Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI.N) said late on Friday that Washington State Court has denied a request of preliminary injunction by the state's Attorney General to prevent the company from paying a dividend to its shareholders.

The attorneys general of California, Illinois and Washington D.C. asked a federal court last week for a preliminary injunction that would prevent Albertsons, which is being purchased by rival Kroger Co (KR.N), from paying a $4 billion dividend to shareholders.

Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.