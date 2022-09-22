1 minute read
Alex Jones begins testimony in Sandy Hook defamation trial
Sept 22 (Reuters) - Alex Jones took the stand on Thursday in a trial to decide how much he must pay families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting for falsely claiming the massacre was a hoax.
The trial in Waterbury, Connecticut is taking place a month after the U.S. conspiracy theorist was hit with a $49.3 million verdict in a similar case.
Reporting by Jack Queen in New York
