Oct 7 (Reuters) - Ambac Financial Group (AMBC.N) said on Friday it had entered into an agreement to settle a lawsuit with Bank of America (BAC.N) and related entities for $1.84 billion.

Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli











