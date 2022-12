[1/2] Police block the road in front of the Magistrate Court building where Sam Bankman-Fried will appear before the Chief Magistrate today. Bankman-Fried, who founded and led FTX until a liquidity crunch forced the cryptocurrency exchange to declare bankruptcy last month, was arrested after being criminally charged by U.S. prosecutors, in Nassau, Bahamas December 13, 2022. REUTERS/Dante Carrer