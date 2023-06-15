Bayer reaches $6.9 million settlement with New York over Roundup weedkiller

Logo of Bayer AG is pictured at the annual results news conference of the German drugmaker in Leverkusen
Logo of Bayer AG is pictured at the annual results news conference of the German drugmaker in Leverkusen, Germany February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - Bayer AG (BAYGn.DE) has reached a $6.9 million settlement with New York for allegedly making false and misleading claims regarding the safety of Roundup weedkillers, the state's Attorney General Letitia James said on Thursday.

The settlement also requires Bayer and its Monsanto unit to stop advertising that claims Roundup products containing glyphosate are safe and non-toxic.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York

