Bayer reaches $6.9 million settlement with New York over Roundup weedkiller

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - Bayer AG (BAYGn.DE) has reached a $6.9 million settlement with New York for allegedly making false and misleading claims regarding the safety of Roundup weedkillers, the state's Attorney General Letitia James said on Thursday.

The settlement also requires Bayer and its Monsanto unit to stop advertising that claims Roundup products containing glyphosate are safe and non-toxic.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York











