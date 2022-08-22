Ben & Jerry's loses bid to halt sales in West Bank

Ben & Jerry's, a brand of Unilever, is seen on display in a store in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Companies Unilever PLC Follow

NEW YORK, Aug 22 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Monday rejected Ben & Jerry's attempt to force its parent company Unilever Plc (ULVR.L) to immediately stop selling or marketing its ice cream in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Burlington, Vermont-based Ben & Jerry's sued Unilever in July to try to stop the sale of its Israel business to the local licensee, Avi Zinger.

Unilever's sale to Zinger keeps the ice cream for sale in the West Bank, which Ben & Jerry's has said is "inconsistent" with its values."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli and Jon Stempel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.