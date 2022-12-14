Bosnia court annuls ministry approval for new coal-fired plant















SARAJEVO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Bosnia's plans for a second coal-fired plant in the town of Ugljevik have been thrown into disarray after a environmental study needed for the launch of its construction had to be withdrawn for a third time.

A court in the Serb Republic part of the country annulled a regional ministry's approval of the environmental study for the new plant in the northern town of Ugljevik, the environmental organisation which filed the lawsuit said on Wednesday.

The Ugljevik 3 plant with a planned capacity of 2x350 Megawatts (MW) would stand alongside an existing 300 MW plant considered to be one of the biggest polluters in the Balkans.

The government of Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic had signed concession agreements for the construction and use of Ugljevik 3 and a coal mine with Comsar Energy Republika Srpska, a company owned by Russian billionaire Rashid Serdarov which operates several energy companies in the region.

The non-governmental organisation Center for Environment in March sued the Serb Republic's environmental ministry for approving the final environmental study for the new plant. The ministry had already annulled two previous permits after complaints from the group.

In its ruling, a Banja Luka court said the ministry had rushed the permit without allowing the public and interested parties, especially in neighbouring Croatia, to analyse and comment on the study.

Milorad Dodik, president of the Serb Republic, said the regional government would take ownership of the Ugljevik 3 project from Serdarov, and also a hydro-power plant he had been permitted to build.

Bosnia's two regions, the Serb Republic and the Bosniak-Croat Federation, have pledged to follow EU guidance and phase out energy production from fossil fuels by 2050 but have yet to adjust legislation or begin switching off thermo-power plants.

The energy crisis and high electricity prices triggered by the war in Ukraine will delay the closure of coal-fired plants until at least 2035, officials say.

Bosnia, the only Balkan country to export electricity, produces up to 60% of its power from coal-fired plants and the rest mainly from hydro. Energy production accounts for about 20% of the national output.

Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Kirsten Donovan











