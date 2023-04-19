Boy Scouts emerges from Chapter 11 bankruptcy















April 19 (Reuters) - The Boys Scouts of America said on Wednesday it had emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy after securing approval of a $2.46 billion reorganization plan from a bankruptcy judge in September.

The organization had filed for bankruptcy in February 2020 after several U.S. states enacted laws allowing accusers to sue over decades-old abuse allegations.

Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila











