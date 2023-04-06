California joins multiple states in $10 mln settlement with Robinhood
April 6 (Reuters) - The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) said on Thursday it has joined a multi-state settlement with Robinhood Financial LLC (HOOD.O), which will pay up to $10.2 million in penalties for operational and technical failures.
