California joins multiple states in $10 mln settlement with Robinhood

The logo of Robinhood Markets, Inc. is seen at a pop-up event on Wall Street after the company's IPO in New York City, U.S., July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

April 6 (Reuters) - The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) said on Thursday it has joined a multi-state settlement with Robinhood Financial LLC (HOOD.O), which will pay up to $10.2 million in penalties for operational and technical failures.

