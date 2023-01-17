Cardi B given second chance by judge for community service hours

[1/5] Rapper Cardi B appears at the Queens County Criminal Court in Queens, New York, U.S., January 17, 2023. Adam Gray/SWNS for DailyMail.com/POOL via REUTERS

NEW YORK, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Grammy Award-winning rapper Cardi B has until March 1 to complete 15 days of mandatory community service over a 2018 assault at a strip club, a New York City judge ruled on Tuesday.

The Queens District Attorney’s Office told Reuters the hearing was a "compliance update" and the judge had asked Cardi B to come in because she had not completed her 15 days of community service as per her plea deal.

The “WAP” artist arrived at the Queens County Criminal Court wearing a white form-fitting dress and long white coat.

“Personally and professionally, Cardi is dedicated to community service and charitable endeavors. She therefore appreciates the court giving her until March 1st to complete her community service commitment in Queens, New York," Cardi B's attorney said in a statement.

Police said that Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, got into an argument with female bartenders at a club. She had accused one of them of having an affair with her husband and fellow rapper, Offset.

The 30-year-old rapper pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor assault charges last year after being accused of starting a fight with two bartenders, claiming she wanted to be a better example for her children.

“Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions,” she said after her hearing in September.

