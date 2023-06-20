Carlos Ghosn files $1 billion suit in Lebanon against Nissan -judicial source

Fugitive former car executive Carlos Ghosn, gestures as he talks during an interview with Reuters in Beirut
Fugitive former car executive Carlos Ghosn, gestures as he talks during an interview with Reuters in Beirut, Lebanon June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

BEIRUT, June 20 (Reuters) - Carlos Ghosn filed $1 billion suit in Lebanon against Nissan (7201.T), a judicial source told Reuters on Tuesday, adding that the court session will take place in Sept. 18.

Ghosn, once a leading light of the global car industry, was arrested in Japan in late 2018 and charged with financial misconduct. He denied the charge and said his detention was part of a plot by Nissan executives to block a merger.

Reporting by Maya Gebeily and Laila Bassam; Writing by Tala Ramadan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks