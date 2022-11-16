Dell reaches $1 billion lawsuit settlement















Nov 16 (Reuters) - Dell Technologies Inc (DELL.N) has reached a $1 billion settlement of a lawsuit accusing it of short-changing some investors in an approximately $24 billion transaction where it returned to being a publicly traded company.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, Dell said the settlement is subject to approval by a Delaware Chancery Court judge, and will be reflected in its third-quarter results. It said insurers may pay some of the settlement amount.

The disputed December 2018 transaction related to Dell's interest in software maker VMWare.

Dell paid $14 billion in cash and issued 149.4 million Class C shares in exchange for all outstanding Class V shares.

It said holders of the Class V shares claimed that the transaction was conducted at billions of dollars below fair value.

The settlement also covers claims against Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N), a defendant in the lawsuit, Dell said.

