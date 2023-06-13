E. Jean Carroll can pursue $10 mln lawsuit against Donald Trump--judge
NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - A judge on Tuesday said the New York writer who won a $5 million jury verdict against Donald Trump can pursue a separate $10 million defamation lawsuit against the former U.S. president.
U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan ruled in favor of former Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll, after Trump had argued that the defamation case must be dismissed because jurors had concluded he never raped her.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next / Editor's Picks
- EXPLAINERTrump documents case: what happens now that he pleaded not guilty?
Former U.S. President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to federal criminal charges that he unlawfully kept national-security documents when he left office and lied to officials who sought to recover them.