ESSA Bank & Trust settles US discrimination allegations -Justice Dept

WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - ESSA Bank & Trust has agreed to pay over $3 million to resolve allegations it engaged in lending discrimination by redlining majority-Black and Hispanic neighborhoods in and around Philadelphia, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

A complaint filed in federal court alleges the bank engaged in the discriminatory behavior from at least 2017 to 2021, the department said in a statement.

