Ex-Trump advisor Bannon's fraud trial set for May 2024















NEW YORK, May 25 (Reuters) - Steve Bannon, a one-time advisor to Donald Trump, is set to go on trial on fraud charges related to a push to fund the former U.S. President's signature wall along the U.S. southern border on May 27, 2024, a New York judge said in a court hearing on Thursday.

New York state prosecutors in Manhattan accuse Bannon of defrauding donors who contributed more than $15 million to the "We Build the Wall" fundraising drive. According to the indictment, Bannon concealed his role in diverting hundreds of thousands of dollars to the drive's chief executive.

Bannon has pleaded not guilty to money laundering and conspiracy charges.

Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama











