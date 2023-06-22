Father, aunt helped indicted US Representative George Santos post bail

NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - George Santos's father and aunt were identified on Thursday as the guarantors of the indicted U.S. representative's $500,000 bail, after Santos fought unsuccessfully to keep them anonymous.

Gercino dos Santos and Elma Preven agreed to guarantee Santos' bail, after the first-term congressman pleaded not guilty last month to 13 criminal charges including fraud, money laundering and theft of public funds.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York















