Father, aunt helped indicted US Representative George Santos post bail

U.S. Rep. George Santos heads to the House floor for vote on his possible explusion in Washington
U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) heads to the floor of the House of Representatives for a vote on a Republican motion to refer a Democratic-sponsored resolution to expel Santos from the House to the House Ethics Committee instead of an immediate explusion vote, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. May 17, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - George Santos's father and aunt were identified on Thursday as the guarantors of the indicted U.S. representative's $500,000 bail, after Santos fought unsuccessfully to keep them anonymous.

Gercino dos Santos and Elma Preven agreed to guarantee Santos' bail, after the first-term congressman pleaded not guilty last month to 13 criminal charges including fraud, money laundering and theft of public funds.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York

