FedEx files injunction against delivery contractor Spencer Patton

Exterior of the new Chicago Loop FedEx Ground Station is seen in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski/File Photo

LOS ANGELES, Aug 26 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp (FDX.N) on Friday asked a federal judge in Tennessee to stop one of its largest delivery contractors from "disparaging" its business "through a series of false and misleading statements about (FedEx Ground's) commercial activities."

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, seeks injunctive relief and monetary damages from the "coordinated and multi-faceted campaign orchestrated" by Spencer Patton, who has 225 FedEx Ground routes in 10 mostly Midwestern states.

Patton has been publicly speaking out against FedEx Ground and urging the company to better compensate delivery contractors, up to 35% of whom he says are at risk of financial failure. read more

Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles

