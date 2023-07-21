Former Trump aide Cohen expected to settle lawsuit with Trump Organization -NYT

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - Donald Trump's onetime lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, who was set to go to trial next week against his former boss's company in a dispute over legal fees, is expected to settle his lawsuit with the Trump Organization, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

The proposed settlement, which has not been finalized and the terms of which will be confidential, will likely become public at a court hearing on Friday morning, the Times said.

Reporting by Katharine Jackson and Ismail Shakil; editing by Kanishka Singh

