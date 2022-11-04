Fox says arbitration court affirms its option to acquire stake in FanDuel

People make their bets at the FANDUEL sportsbook during the Super Bowl LIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S., February 3, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Fox Corp (FOXA.O) said an arbitration court on Friday reaffirmed its right to acquire a nearly one-fifth stake in FanDuel, settling a longstanding dispute with the betting app's parent company, Flutter Entertainment Plc (FLTRF.L).

The court also settled a dispute over the price to exercise that option. Fox has a 10-year option to acquire an 18.6% stake of FanDuel for $3.7 billion.

Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski; Editing by Leslie Adler

