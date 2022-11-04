Fox says arbitration court affirms its option to acquire stake in FanDuel
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Fox Corp (FOXA.O) said an arbitration court on Friday reaffirmed its right to acquire a nearly one-fifth stake in FanDuel, settling a longstanding dispute with the betting app's parent company, Flutter Entertainment Plc (FLTRF.L).
The court also settled a dispute over the price to exercise that option. Fox has a 10-year option to acquire an 18.6% stake of FanDuel for $3.7 billion.
