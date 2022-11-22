FTX had total cash balance of $1.24 bln as of Nov. 20
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which has filed for U.S. bankruptcy court protection, had a total cash balance of $1.24 billion as of Nov. 20, according to a court filing on Monday.
FTX will see a drop in its cash flow by $20 million to $459 million by Dec. 23, from $479 million as of Nov. 25, the filing said.
In an earlier court filing, FTX had said that it owes its 50 biggest creditors nearly $3.1 billion. read more
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Latest in Legal
- LegalRepublican states seek to preserve Trump-era U.S. border curbs
A coalition of states with Republican attorneys general took legal steps on Monday to retain pandemic border curbs recently ruled unlawful by a U.S. judge, aiming to preserve a policy that lets the government expel hundreds of thousands of migrants.