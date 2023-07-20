FTX sues Bankman-Fried, others to recoup fraudulent transfers

FTX former CEO Bankman-Fried at court, in Nassau
Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of crypto currency exchange FTX, is escorted out of the Magistrate Court building in Nassau, Bahamas December 21, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

July 20 (Reuters) - FTX Trading Ltd on Thursday sued founder Sam Bankman-Fried and other former executives at the cryptocurrency exchange, seeking to recoup hundreds of millions of dollars they allegedly misappropriated before FTX went bankrupt.

The complaint filed in Delaware bankruptcy court also names as defendants Caroline Ellison, who led Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research hedge fund; former FTX technology chief Zixiao "Gary" Wang; and former FTX engineering director Nishad Singh.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Chris Reese

