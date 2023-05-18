Google to pay $39.9 mln to Washington state over location tracking practices

Companies Alphabet Inc Follow















May 18 (Reuters) - Google will pay Washington state $39.9 million to resolve a lawsuit accusing the company of misleading consumers about its location tracking practices, state Attorney General Bob Ferguson said on Thursday.

The settlement also requires Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O), to implement reforms that increase transparency about its location tracking settings.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.