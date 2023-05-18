Google to pay $39.9 mln to Washington state over location tracking practices

Google logo on office building in Irvine, California
The Google logo is pictured atop an office building in Irvine, California, U.S. August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

May 18 (Reuters) - Google will pay Washington state $39.9 million to resolve a lawsuit accusing the company of misleading consumers about its location tracking practices, state Attorney General Bob Ferguson said on Thursday.

The settlement also requires Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O), to implement reforms that increase transparency about its location tracking settings.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York

