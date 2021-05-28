11th Circ affirms coal exec, attorney convictions for EPA bribes

Podium at the EPA in Washington. July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ting Shen

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court has affirmed the convictions of a former Alabama coal-company executive and an ex-senior partner at a Birmingham law firm after the duo bribed an ex-state legislator to thwart efforts by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to expand the size of a Superfund site in Birmingham.

In a Thursday ruling, a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals disagreed with the defendants, lawyer Joel Gilbert and David Roberson, a former lobbyist for coal producer Drummond Company, that their conviction by a jury for conspiracy and bribery among other crimes should be overturned because their actions did not match a definition of bribery in the U.S. Code.

Roberson's attorney Hank Asbill of Buckley said that he would pursue "our appellate options to try to secure justice for our client." Attorneys at Lightfoot Franklin & White for Gilbert did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona said in a statement: "The Eleventh Circuit confirmed what the jury understood. Joel Gilbert and David Roberson paid a state representative to deprive the voters of north Birmingham of their voice."

Gilbert, who was a partner at Balch & Bingham, and Roberson a former vice-president of government affairs for Drummond, were charged in 2017 with six counts each for having bribed former Alabama state Representative Oliver Robinson with $360,000 between 2015 and 2016. Balch & Bingham spokeswoman Julie Khoury said the firm ended its relationship with Gilbert years ago. Drummond did not respond to a request for comment.

Both men appealed in 2018, arguing that no bribery had taken place because Robinson had not committed an "official act" - one of the components of bribery under a section of the U.S. Code that speaks to the bribery of public officials.

Writing for the panel, U.S. Court of International Trade Judge Jane Restani, sitting by designation, said that she was unpersuaded because the men were found guilty under a different section of the code, concerned with corrupting a government representative, that does not use the words "official act."

The bribe was paid as a consulting contract to Robinson's foundation in exchange for the lawmaker countering EPA's efforts to expand a Superfund site in northern Birmingham. The site's soil contains elevated levels of carcinogens including arsenic.

The EPA's plans proposed expanding the site into a nearby town where a subsidiary of Drummond that produces foundry coke is located, and which the EPA held as partly responsible for funding the Superfund site's cleanup.

After Robinson helped pass a resolution, drafted by Gilbert, entitled "Urging Increased Oversight of and Opposition to EPA's Activities in Alabama" to oppose EPA's plan, the ex-elected official pleaded guilty to bribery for his involvement in the scheme. He was sentenced to 33 months in prison in 2018.

Months later, U.S. District Judge Abdul Kallon sentenced Roberson to 30 months behind bars, and Gilbert to 60 months.

Restani was joined by U.S. Circuit Judges Charles Wilson and Elizabeth Branch.

EPA spokesman Timothy Carroll declined to comment.

The case is USA v. David Roberson, 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 18-14654.

For USA: Praveen Krishna with the U.S. Attorney's Office

For David Roberson: Hank Asbill of Buckley

For Joel Gilbert: Jackson Sharman of Lightfoot Franklin & White

