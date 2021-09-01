11th Circuit upholds DOJ’s use of ‘filter team,’ rejecting 6th Amendment challenge

The United States Department of Justice headquarters in Washington, D.C., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals refused this week to curtail the U.S. Justice Department’s use of “filter teams” to screen for privileged material seized from targets of criminal investigations.

In its first published decision addressing the government’s handling of privileged documents and emails obtained in a raid on a business’ offices, the 11th Circuit ruled in United States v. Korf that targets of a DOJ money-laundering investigation were unlikely to succeed in showing that filter teams, per se, are a violation of targets’ 6th Amendment right to counsel.

“Our holding on this front is not even close,” the court said in a per curiam opinion from Judges Beverly Martin, Robin Rosenbaum and Robert Luck.

That’s a setback for corporate criminal targets, who have scored a couple of recent wins in protests to the Justice Department's deployment of filter teams. As you know, filter teams, which are also known as taint teams, come into play when the government executes a search warrant and seizes documents and electronic communications from the target of a criminal investigation. To assure that prosecutors involved in the prospective case do not see privileged material, the DOJ calls on a different, walled-off team to screen the seized documents and emails.

At least eight federal circuits, as the 11th Circuit noted in Monday’s Korf decision, have endorsed the Justice Department’s use of taint teams, either explicitly, by upholding filter team screening, or implicitly, by declining to criticize the protocol.

But in 2019, the 4th Circuit held in In re: Search Warrant Issued June 13 that the DOJ’s use of a filter team to review material seized from a Baltimore law firm “inappropriately assigned judicial functions to the executive branch.” And in July, I told you about a 5th Circuit decision that sharply criticized the Justice Department for failing to respect a target’s privilege even though the DOJ had used a taint team to review seized material. (The 5th Circuit stopped well short, however, of ruling that filter teams are inevitably a violation of targets’ rights.)

In the Korf case, federal prosecutors in Cleveland obtained a search warrant last year to seize fraud and money-laundering evidence from the Miami offices of a family of companies that, for simplicity, I’ll call Optima. (The government, based on filings at the 11th Circuit, is investigating allegations that some of the Optima entities were involved in the misappropriation of more than $100 million from a Ukrainian bank and the subsequent laundering of the money through real estate purchases in the U.S.)

The initial search protocols acknowledged that some evidence might be shielded by privilege, so – at least according to the DOJ’s brief at the 11th Circuit – investigators “carefully segregated potentially privileged materials.” Optima’s in-house counsel was present during the search and, according to the government, told agents which offices contained protected documents. The Justice Department said it obtained only three boxes of material, comprising fewer than 8,000 pages of the 125,000 seized, from the in-house lawyer's office.

Optima’s lawyers from Black, Srebnick, Kornspan & Stumpf moved to intervene in the search warrant proceeding, arguing that their clients’ privilege concerns were particularly acute because Optima entities are already defending civil litigation by the Ukrainian bank in Delaware Chancery Court and are facing civil forfeiture actions in Florida. They told U.S. Magistrate Judge John Campbell of Miami that if prosecutors saw privileged material from those cases, they’d have a roadmap to Optima’s defense in a potential criminal case.

The magistrate agreed to augment the initial filtering protocols to protect Optima’s privilege. The modified protocol allowed the companies to conduct the initial privilege review, then to provide a privilege log to the filter team. The filter team, which had to be comprised of prosecutors from outside of the Cleveland U.S. Attorney’s office, could raise challenges to the companies’ privilege assertions. But the modified protocol precluded the filter team from turning over any purportedly privileged documents to the investigating prosecutors unless the companies agreed to their release or the court overruled the companies’ privilege designation.

Optima’s lawyers nevertheless appealed the denial of the companies’ motion to enjoin any use of a government filter team at all. “A federal prosecutor should never ... review documents that are designated by their possessors as attorney-client or work product privileged,” the companies told the 11th Circuit, citing a half-dozen cases in which confidential information leaked from filter teams. “The inherent risk to foundational principles of our system of justice are too great,” the brief said – especially because that risk can be easily averted through the appointment of a special master or designation of the magistrate judge to conduct privilege review.

The government countered that trial and appellate courts across the country have allowed the Justice Department to use filter teams to screen for privileged materials. Even the 2019 4th Circuit decision casting doubt on the protocol, the DOJ argued in its brief, did not bar filter teams in all circumstances. Moreover, the government brief said, the 4th Circuit case involved a law firm raid that swept up thousands of privileged communications with clients unrelated to the targets of the search.

The 11th Circuit agreed that the facts of the 4th Circuit case were distinguishable. But more broadly, the appeals court said, no court has found that filter teams are simply impermissible. It also said that to the extent the protocol has been criticized by other courts, the magistrate’s order in this case addressed every pitfall. “There is no possibility here that privileged documents will mistakenly be provided to the investigative team,” the appeals court said.

I’m sure this isn’t the last time a criminal target will invoke the 6th Amendment to protest the DOJ’s use of a filter team. But in the 11th Circuit, at least, that seems to be a dead end.

I emailed Optima counsel Howard Srebnick at Black Srebnick but didn’t hear back. The Justice Department also didn’t respond to my query on the 11th Circuit ruling.

Opinions expressed here are those of the author. Reuters News, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence and freedom from bias.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

