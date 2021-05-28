2nd Circuit grapples with credit anti-discrimination law's reach

The logo and ticker for Capital One are displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

Law firms Mcguirewoods See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Attorneys for a Capital One NA customer and the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Agency urged a federal appeals court in New York to reverse a ruling in favor of the bank they said would curtail the federal Equal Credit Opportunity Act's protections against lending discrimination.

The case before the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals deals with whether the ECOA applies to borrowers with existing accounts, or only to new credit applicants. Karen Bloom of the CFPB told a three-judge panel on Wednesday that the issue has rarely come up in court because it is widely accepted that the 1976 law covers both, contrary to a ruling by a federal judge in Buffalo.

U.S. Circuit Court Judge Robert Sack mused that it was "odd" that the issue "hasn't been litigated to death" in courts across the U.S., given the potential impact on ECOA cases.

"What's really going on here?" asked U.S. Circuit Court Judge Raymond Lohier.

Bloom replied that the narrower definition of who is covered by the law has gained traction in some courts, threatening to undermine the CFPB's work enforcing the ECOA.

The appeal stems from Bradley TeWinkle's proposed class action lawsuit alleging Capital One violated the law by revoking his overdraft protection line of credit without explanation. CFPB regulations pursuant to the ECOA require lenders to either give borrowers a statement of reasons for an adverse action, such as account termination, or inform them of their right to request such a statement.

TeWinkle's attorney, Leah Nicholls of Public Justice argued on Wednesday that U.S. District Court Judge John Sinatra erred in dismissing the case.

Last year, Sinatra adopted Magistrate Judge Hugh Scott's finding that the ECOA's protection of "applicants" only applies to potential borrowers seeking new credit rather than existing borrowers. Scott had cited other similar decisions in district courts in the 2nd Circuit and beyond.

Scott had also recommended dismissing the case for lack of standing, because TeWinkle's account was not a standalone credit account at all, but rather overdraft protection for his checking account, which the bank had closed.

Brian Schmalzbach of McGuireWoods argued for Capital One on Wednesday that the 2nd Circuit should uphold the ruling. Closure of the checking account was the clearly stated reason for closing the overdraft line, so TeWinkle had no standing to sue under ECOA, he said.

U.S. Circuit Court Judge Richard Sullivan seemed drawn to that argument, asking Bloom why borrower protections should cover credit that was essentially a feature of a checking account.

She replied that the CFPB is more concerned about the potential effect of the lower court's holding on other cases, saying that the agency routinely takes action against lenders who institute discriminatory terms on existing borrowers.

The panel questioned Schmalzbach on the broader point, asking hypothetically whether borrowers whose credit applications are accepted, but whose accounts are later closed for discriminatory reasons, would have recourse under the ECOA.

Schmalzbach replied that they would not because ECOA clearly only applies to new credit applicants, but that other laws such as the Civil Rights Act of 1866 provide protection against such discrimination.

The case is TeWinkle v. Capital One, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-2049.

For TeWinkle: Leah Nicholls of Public Justice

For the CFPB: Karen Bloom

For Capital One: Brian Schmalzbach of McGuireWoods