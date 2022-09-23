4th Circ. deadlocks on tough standard for False Claims Act cases

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday deadlocked on whether a party can be held liable for defrauding the government if it can point to an "objectively reasonable" interpretation of the law to support its conduct, leaving in place a lower court order dismissing a $680 million whistleblower lawsuit against a company that is now part of AbbVie Inc.

The en banc 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is the latest appeals court to consider the "objectively reasonable" standard, which critics, including the U.S. Justice Department, have said allows knowing fraud to go unpunished.

But unlike the 3rd, 7th, 8th, 9th and D.C. Circuits, which have adopted the standard, the evenly split 4th Circuit's ruling leaves the issue unresolved. It affirmed, by default, U.S. District Judge Ellen Hollander's 2020 dismissal of the case against Forest Laboratories, but vacated a 2-1 panel ruling in January that had upheld her reasoning.

Lawyers for Deborah Sheldon, the widow of former Forest sales manager Troy Sheldon pursuing the whistleblower case on his behalf, and for AbbVie did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Hollander dismissed Sheldon's 2014 lawsuit after concluding that it did not matter whether Forest actually intended to defraud Medicaid by reporting inaccurate drug price data, as Sheldon claimed, because the company's conduct was legal under an "objectively reasonable" interpretation of the law at the time.

She cited the U.S. Supreme Court's 2007 ruling in Safeco v. Burr, which laid out the "objectively reasonable" standard in a dispute over the Fair Credit Reporting Act. The other circuits that have considered the issue relied on Safeco, finding that it also applies to lawsuits under the False Claims Act, which allows private parties to sue for fraud on the government's behalf.

Circuit Judge James Wynn, the dissenter on the January panel in Sheldon's case, said Safeco was "a test that only the dimmest of fraudsters could fail to take advantage of."

The Justice Department weighed in on Sheldon's side in seeking en banc review, saying that under Safeco, a defendant "can actually understand a requirement correctly, choose to violate it but avoid all liability if its attorney can conjure up a post-hoc alternative interpretation of the requirement that is at least objectively reasonable."

Forest was bought by AbbVie predecessor Allergan later that year in 2014.

The case is United States ex rel Sheldon v. Allergan Sales LLC, 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-2330.

For Sheldon: Joe Callow and Greg Utter of Keating Muething & Klekamp, and Joel Hesch

For Forest: John Elwood, Paula Ramer and Christian Sheehan of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer

