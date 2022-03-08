4th Circ delivers another win for insurers in biz COVID losses

A dining area that has been modified to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen inside the Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Summary Panel is the ninth federal appeals court to rule for insurance companies

State supreme courts have yet to weigh in

(Reuters) - The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday issued its first decision on business-income interruption insurance coverage for losses caused by temporary Covid-19 shutdown orders, affirming a lower-court ruling for Cincinnati Insurance in a potential class action brought by West Virginia art studio Uncork and Create.

The three-judge panel joined the 2nd, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, and 11th Circuits in ruling that restrictions on the use of property, unaccompanied by physical loss or damage, do not trigger the business-income or extra-expense provisions of all-risk commercial property insurance policies.

“This policy language is plain and unambiguous,” Senior Circuit Judge Barbara Milano Keenan wrote for the three-judge panel. “The need to repair, rebuild, replace, or expend time securing a new, permanent property is a pre-condition for coverage of lost business income and other expenses.”

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Cincinnati Insurance’s attorneys at Litchfield Cavo did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday.

Uncork was represented by attorneys at Reed Smith, Lynch Carpenter, and other firms. Its attorneys also had no immediate response.

In its appeal, Uncork asked the 4th Circuit to revive its lawsuit outright or to ask West Virginia’s highest court for guidance before ruling.

Uncork argued that a 1998 state-court decision established that loss of use alone triggered coverage, and that a 2013 decision supports its claim that the policy is ambiguous and should be read in its favor.

The 4th Circuit said it was “unpersuaded,” given “the plain language of the policy as a whole” and Uncork’s “unreasonable and inconsistent” interpretation of it.

“And we note that the uniformity of our sister circuits’ decisions, applying state law from several jurisdictions, supports our holding in the present appeal,” Keenan wrote, joined by Circuit Judges Pamela Harris and Allison Rushing.

While the federal courts of appeal have so far ruled against policy holders, they have done so based on their interpretations of state law – and lower state courts, at least, have been more open to Covid-related claims for business-interruption losses.

According to the COVID Coverage Litigation Tracker at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, trial-level federal courts had granted about 93% of insurers’ motions to dismiss as of Jan. 31, while the figure in state courts was about 73%.

However, several state appellate courts have upheld rulings for insurers. The highest courts of Iowa, Massachusetts, Ohio, Vermont and Washington, D.C., have heard argument but have not yet ruled.

The appeal decided Monday is Uncork and Create LLC v. Cincinnati Insurance Company, 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 21-1311.

For Uncork and Create: James Martin of Reed Smith, Gary Lynch and Kelly Iverson of Lynch Carpenter

For Cincinnati Insurance: Daniel Litchfield, Trisha Gill and Alan Becker of Litchfield Cavo

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.