4th Circuit sends Virginia county's opioid lawsuit back to federal court

U.S. army soldiers are seen marching in the St. Patrick's Day Parade in New York, March 16, 2013. The 4th Circuit held that the pharmacy subsidiaries had grounds for federal jurisdiction because their business includes administration of part of the U.S. Defense Department's health-benefits program.

(Reuters) - The opioid-liability lawsuit that Arlington County, Virginia, filed in state court in 2019 against a host of drug manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies belongs in federal court, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Monday in a win for two subcontractors of pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts Inc.

Reversing last year’s ruling by a lower court, the 4th Circuit held that Express Scripts Pharmacy Inc and ESI Mail Pharmacy Service Inc had grounds for federal jurisdiction because part of their business includes administration of the TRICARE Mail-Order Pharmacy, part of the U.S. Defense Department’s health-benefits program.

Although the Defense Department’s contract was with Express Scripts, the subcontractors who performed the work “were essentially acting as the statutorily authorized alter ego of the federal government, as the TRICARE statute requires the Secretary of Defense to contract out the administration of the (mail-order pharmacy) program,” U.S. District Judge A. Marvin Quattlebaum Jr wrote. He was joined by Circuit Judges J. Harvie Wilkinson III and Paul Niemeyer.

Arlington County’s attorneys at Sanford Heisler Sharp, Kaufman & Canoles, and Cicala Law did not respond to requests for comment on Monday.

The Express Scripts subcontractors – referred to collectively as the ESI defendants by the 4th Circuit – were represented by the firms of Kobre & Kim, Horvitz & Levy, and Hirschler Fleischer. They also had no immediate response.

Monday’s decision takes the case one step closer to the ESI defendants’ goal of having it transferred into the Multidistrict Litigation in federal court in northern Ohio, which included 2,989 pending cases as of April 15, according to the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation. Trial in one of those cases began Monday in West Virginia.

Arlington County added the ESI defendants and several other pharmacies to its $150 million lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors in October 2019, alleging that their actions contributed to the deadly opioid epidemic from 1999 to 2016.

The ESI defendants filed a notice of removal to the U.S. District Court in Alexandria, Virginia, in November 2019. While consent of the other defendants is not required for federal-officer removal, more than a dozen of ESI’s co-defendants signed off on its notice – including Actavis LLC (which had already failed to have the case sent to federal court on other grounds), AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, CVS/Caremark, Endo and Par Pharmaceuticals, Mallinckrodt, McKesson, Mylan, Teva, UnitedHealth/Optum and Walgreens.

U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga remanded the case to state court last year, ruling that the ESI defendants’ relationship with the Defense Department was “too attenuated, infrequent, and peripheral to satisfy the ‘acting under’ requirement” – the first part of a three-part test for federal-officer removal.

Trenga did not consider the other two requirements: the existence of a “colorable” defense under federal law, and a causal connection between the government-directed conduct and the plaintiffs’ claims of harm.

In an unusual move, the 4th Circuit considered those tests anyway and found the ESI defendants met them.

However, the 4th Circuit repeatedly cautioned that its findings “relate solely to the ESI Defendants’ jurisdictional burden and are not a comment on the merits of Arlington’s claims or any potential defenses asserted by the ESI Defendants.”

The case is The County Board of Arlington County, Virginia v. Express Scripts Pharmacy Inc, ESI Mail Pharmacy Service Inc et al, 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-1031.

For Arlington County: R. Johan Conrod Jr of Sanford Heisler Sharp; W. Edgar Spivey of Kaufman & Canoles; Joanne Cicala of The Cicala Law Firm

For Express Scripts Pharmacy and ESI Mail Pharmacy: Adriana Riviere-Badell of Kobre & Kim; Julian Wonjung Park of Horvitz & Levy; Emily Munro Scott of Hirschler Fleischer