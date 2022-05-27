5th Circ says plant denied jury trial in govt oil cleanup lawsuit

A view of Mississippi River at sunset during a blackout in the city after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana, in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Summary

Summary Law firms 5th Circuit overturns bench judgment ordering ERR to reimburse government for $630,000 oil cleanup expense

Judge erred in finding Seventh Amendment did not apply to restitution cases, panel holds

(Reuters) - The operators of a Louisiana wastewater treatment facility were denied their constitutional right to a jury trial on claims that they owe the U.S. government more than $630,000 in cleanup costs from a 2015 oil spill on the Mississippi River, a federal appeals court held Thursday.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a bench judgment for the government and ordered a new trial of its claims against plant co-founder Hugh Nungesser Jr and two operating LLCs, Evergreen Resource Recovery and ERR.

“The question presented is whether the Seventh Amendment guarantees the right to a jury trial of the Government’s claims under the Oil Pollution Act of 1990,” Circuit Judge Andrew Oldham wrote for the unanimous three-judge panel. “The district court said it was a close call but ultimately answered no. We say yes.”

The Oil Pollution Act, adopted in the wake of the Exxon Valdez spill, established a trust fund that contractors can turn to if the responsible party does not pay them within 90 days.

According to the 5th Circuit, Nungesser hired a contractor, Oil Mop, to remove oil discovered near the facility immediately after a barge had delivered a shipment of “slop-oil” for processing.

However, the facility refused to pay Oil Mop’s invoice, saying the barge operator was responsible. The government paid Oil Mop and sued Nungesser and his companies for reimbursement in federal court in New Orleans.

U.S. District Judge Eldon Fallon denied the defendants’ demand for a jury trial, finding that the case was for restitution – an equitable remedy rather than one “at law” in England and Colonial America – and therefore not covered by the Seventh Amendment.

The 5th Circuit disagreed, saying the U.S. Supreme Court had clarified in 2002 that restitution can be either an equitable or legal remedy. A recoupment action under the Oil Pollution Act is "a quintessential quasi-contract" action, which seeks a legal remedy, not an equitable one, the panel held.

The government argued that the 2002 precedent was an ERISA case, not a constitutional one – a distinction that was “both true and irrelevant,” Oldham wrote, joined by Circuit Judges Eugene Davis and Don Willett.

The Justice Department and attorneys for plant operators did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday.

The decision comes just eight days after another 5th Circuit panel found that an administrative proceeding by the Securities and Exchange Commission violated a civil defendant’s Seventh Amendment right to a jury trial. Oldham joined the majority in that opinion, Jarkesy v. SEC.

The case decided Thursday is United States of America v. ERR LLC; Evergreen Resource Recovery LLC; Hugh Nungesser Jr, 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-30028.

For the USA: Anna Katselas and Jason Tyler Barbeau, U.S. Justice Department

For ERR, Evergreen, and Nungesser: Timothy Hassinger and Patrick Schepens of Galloway Johnson Tompkins Burr & Smith

