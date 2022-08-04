5th Circuit to hear Christian groups' case over ACA antidiscrimination rule

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden adjusts his face mask after during a brief news conference, where he discussed health care and the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare, at the theater serving as his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Summary Christian medical groups say they face crackdown if court order is lifted

Administration denies any imminent threat, says case is moot

(Reuters) - The Biden administration on Thursday will urge a federal appeals court to lift a court order preventing it from requiring Christian doctors to provide gender transition treatment or abortions under the Affordable Care Act.

The administration argues that the court order, which applies only to the Christian medical groups behind a 2016 lawsuit, is moot because the rule they originally challenged is no longer in effect.

But the groups — Christian Medical and Dental Society and Specialty Physicians of Illinois LLC, along with Catholic hospital system Franciscan Alliance Inc — said in a letter on Monday that a new rule proposed by the administration on July 25 could force them to provide gender transition and abortion services to patients over their religious objections. While the new rule includes a religious exemption, they argue it does not provide a strong enough guarantee.

All three judges on the panel set to hear the case were appointed by Republican presidents — Jennifer Walker Elrod by George W. Bush, and Don Willett and Kurt Engelhardt by Donald Trump.

"The doctors and hospitals at the center of this lawsuit joyfully provide top-notch care to every patient who comes through their doors," said Luke Goodrich of The Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, a lawyer for the plaintiffs. "All we're asking the court is for these faithful doctors and hospitals to be able to continue providing the best possible care for all their patients."

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The dispute focuses on the ACA's anti-discrimination provision, known as Section 1557.

The Christian groups sued in Wichita Falls, Texas federal court to challenge an HHS rule issued in 2016 during Democratic President Barack Obama's administration. The rule interpreted Section 1557 to prohibit healthcare providers that receive federal funding or participate in ACA exchanges from discriminating on the basis of "gender identity" or "termination of pregnancy."

The plaintiffs said the rule meant they could lose federal funding if they refused to provide gender-affirming treatment or abortion, violating the Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993.

The administration countered that the rule would not have the effect the groups feared. It said federal protections for religious freedom still applied to doctors, and that the government would not second-guess their individual judgment.

U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor vacated parts of the rule in 2019, but declined to enter an injunction. In 2020, under Trump, HHS rescinded the rule.

The plaintiffs nonetheless appealed to the 5th Circuit to ask for an injunction. That court remanded the case for further consideration to O'Connor, who then entered a broad injunction against enforcing 1557 against the plaintiffs to require gender transition care or abortion.

The case is Franciscan Alliance Inc v. Becerra, 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-11174.

For the plaintiffs: Luke Goodrich of The Becket Fund for Religious Liberty

For the government: McKaye Neumeister of the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Division

