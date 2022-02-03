5th Circuit judge accused of forcing DOJ attorney to remove mask

Summary

(Reuters) - A judicial reform advocacy group on Thursday filed a complaint accusing a Republican-appointed judge on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals of misconduct for demanding that a U.S. Justice Department attorney remove his mask during a recent court proceeding.

The complaint by Fix the Court stemmed from an argument held in person on Jan. 6 in New Orleans before the conservative-leaning federal appeals court amid a surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the contagious Omicron variant.

During the arguments, U.S. Circuit Judge Jerry Smith asked Justice Department lawyer Joshua Koppel to remove his face mask as he began presenting his argument in favor of upholding the dismissal of a retaliation lawsuit by a former FBI agent.

Koppel had asked in December to argue the case remotely rather than flying from Washington, D.C., to New Orleans, saying he had two young children who were not eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The 5th Circuit had closed its doors to the public due to the COVID-19 resurgence. But it denied his request, and after Smith asked him to remove his mask, Koppel told the three-judge panel that he would "prefer to leave it on."

"We would prefer that you remove it, thank you," Smith, an appointee of former Republican President Ronald Reagan, responded, according to an audio recording.

In a letter on Thursday addressed to the clerk of court for the 5th Circuit, Gabe Roth, Fix the Court's executive director, said it appeared Koppel then did remove his mask, though he had been "plainly audible" before doing so.

Smith did not respond to requests for comment on Thursday. A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment.

Vikram Chandhok, chief circuit mediator for the 5th Circuit, whose office helps address misconduct complaints, said the court could not comment on Thursday's complaint as the process is confidential.

Roth wrote that given that many judges are in vulnerable older populations, "wearing a mask should not be considered an act of defiance or disrespect in the courtroom."

He accused Smith of violating a provision of the federal judiciary's Code of Conduct for United States Judges that says judges "should be patient, dignified, respectful, and courteous to" lawyers with whom they deal with in an official capacity.

Complaints of judicial misconduct in the 5th Circuit typically go to Chief U.S. Circuit Judge Priscilla Owen for initial review, and the court's Judicial Council can eventually review any order she issues disposing of them.

