7th Circ. sides with gov't in pole camera surveillance case

(Reuters) - The government's warrantless use of pole cameras outside the home of a drug trafficking suspect did not violate his constitutional rights, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held law enforcement's use of three cameras mounted on utility poles to monitor the man's home in Illinois for 18 months did not constitute a search under the 4th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

"The government's use of a technology in public use, while occupying a place it was lawfully entitled to be, to observe plainly visible happenings, did not run afoul of the Fourth Amendment," U.S. Circuit Judge Joel Flaum wrote for the three-judge panel, which also included U.S. Circuit Judges David Hamilton and Michael Brennan.

Robert Palmer of May, Oberfell, Lorber, who represented Travis Tuggle, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of Illinois declined to comment.

The court called the case, which presented an issue of first impression for the court, a "harbinger of the challenge to apply Fourth Amendment protections to accommodate forthcoming technological changes."

Law enforcement agents installed the three cameras on public property and surveilled Tuggle, suspected of drug trafficking, for 18 months between 2014 and 2016. The cameras gave "substantial" evidence to support the government's indictment, according to the opinion. A federal district court denied Tuggle's pre-trial motion to suppress evidence from the cameras and twice declined to reconsider.

On appeal, he argued that the warrantless use of cameras to monitor the activities outside his house violated his 4th Amendment rights, both regardless of the duration and due to the long-term nature of the surveillance.

The court as to the first argument found the isolated camera use didn't amount to a search. "The government did not invade an expectation of privacy that society would be prepared to accept as reasonable," Flaum wrote.

Turning to whether the prolonged and continuous camera use was a search, the court looked to other courts' application of the "mosaic theory," or the concept that the government can gain more from a piece of information if it can put the information in a broader context.

The appeals court noted that federal and state courts have split, in cases with different fact patterns, on the question of police camera use on public property. Other federal appeals courts that have weighed in so far also haven't found long-term use of pole cameras to be a search, the 7th Circuit said.

Ultimately, in this case, the court found current Supreme Court precedent doesn't support Tuggle's argument.

While holding the surveillance did not amount to a search here, "we are not without unease about the implications of that surveillance for future cases," the court said, a concern that presents an "obvious line-drawing problem."

"Beyond the line-drawing issues, we conclude by sounding a note of caution regarding the current trajectory of Fourth Amendment jurisprudence," the court said. "As technological capabilities advance, our confidence that the Fourth Amendment (as currently understood by the courts) will adequately protect individual privacy from government intrusion diminishes."

The case is United States v. Tuggle, 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-2352

For Tuggle: Robert Palmer of May, Oberfell, Lorber

For the U.S.: Jeffrey Kienstra of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of Illinois

