83 law firms back Covington in SEC subpoena fight















(Reuters) - A group of 83 large U.S. law firms has thrown its weight behind Covington & Burling's effort to resist a demand by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to identify clients caught up in a cyberattack on the firm.

The firms, often fierce competitors for clients and legal talent, joined forces in a friend-of-the-court brief that called the SEC’s subpoena for Covington’s clients a breach of client confidentiality that any firm would resist under similar circumstances.

The SEC’s subpoena would risk turning attorneys “into witnesses against their own clients,” the firms wrote in a filing in Washington, D.C., federal court.

Representatives for Covington and the SEC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The SEC sued Covington last month to force the firm to identify about 300 publicly traded clients whose information was accessed or stolen in the 2020 hack, as part of an investigation into potential securities law violations. The SEC has said the hack was carried out by the Chinese-linked Hafnium cyber-espionage group.

In its own filing last week, Covington called the subpoena “an assault on the sanctity and confidentiality of the attorney-client relationship” that could open the firm’s clients up to SEC scrutiny without initial evidence of misconduct.

The SEC has said its demand was narrowly tailored and did not seek information that was covered by attorney-client privilege. The agency has argued that Covington’s status as a law firm does not exempt it from complying with investigative demands.

The law firms that signed onto the brief all have a significant presence nationally and in Washington, where Covington is headquartered. Many represent clients in matters involving the SEC, according to the filing.

The firms include Cravath, Swaine & Moore; Debevoise & Plimpton; Kirkland & Ellis; Latham & Watkins; and Morrison & Foerster.

A judge has scheduled a hearing in the case for next month.

