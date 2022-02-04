8th Circ shuts down class action over refund of COVID-era insurance premiums

Summary

(Reuters) - State Farm Fire & Casualty on Thursday dodged a potential class action on behalf of business owners seeking a Covid-related refund on their 2020 insurance premiums, as a federal appeals court said the plaintiff should have filed a rate dispute with Missouri’s insurance commissioner.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by Alissa’s Flowers Inc, which said State Farm is contractually obligated to refund part of its commercial liability insurance premiums to reflect the reduction in business operations caused by pandemic-related shutdown orders.

State Farm argued that rates and premiums are so closely intertwined that state law required the florist to file an administrative rate dispute with the insurance department before filing suit in court.

The district court agreed with State Farm, which also drew amicus support on appeal from the American Property Casualty Insurance Association and the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies.

“The district court properly determined that Alissa’s Flowers was required to exhaust administrative remedies because the ‘claims, in essence, constitute a challenge to State Farm’s rates, rating plan, rating system and underwriting rules,’” Circuit Judge Roger Wollman wrote for the panel. He was joined by Circuit Judges Bobby Shepherd and Jonathan Kobes.

The florist’s attorneys at Williams Dirks Dameron and Bartle & Marcus did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday.

State Farm’s lead lawyer, James Bennett of Dowd & Bennett, referred requests for comment to the insurer, which did not immediately respond.

Alissa’s Flowers filed suit in U.S. District Court in Jefferson City, Missouri, in May 2020. The retailer had just reopened after a two-month hiatus caused by a combination of federal, state and local orders designed to slow the pandemic’s spread.

The complaint sought class-action status on behalf of any business that had paid at least six months of premiums for State Farm commercial insurance but had been unable to operate for the full time due to government shutdown orders related to Covid-19.

Alissa’s alleged that State Farm’s commercial policies required it to conduct a mid-policy audit to ensure the company was paying the correct premium, and to refund or credit any “unearned premiums,” but that the company was refusing to do so.

The retailer also said the Missouri insurance code allowed it to file a rate dispute, but did not require it to do so. The lower court and 8th Circuit rejected that argument as well.

The case is Alissa's Flowers, Inc. v. State Farm Fire & Casualty Co., 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 20-3340.

