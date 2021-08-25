9th Circuit upholds arrest warrant for Swiss developer

The James R. Browning U.S. Court of Appeals Building, home of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Summary

Summary Related documents Hans Jecklin found in contempt for holding back documents

Morgan Stanley sued him over $38 million in debt notes

(Reuters) - The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco upheld an arrest warrant for a Swiss businessman who refused to hand over documents in a 14-year, $38 million dispute with Morgan Stanley.

U.S. Circuit Court Judge Wallace Tashima wrote on Wednesday that a U.S. law allowing courts to hold witnesses in contempt and order their arrest applied to Hans Jecklin after he refused to comply with a post-judgment order to produce documents.

Attorneys for the parties did not immediately reply to requests for comment on Wednesday.

Jecklin resides in Switzerland, but could be arrested if he comes to the U.S., the court said.

A group of Morgan Stanley investment funds sued Jecklin in 2005, accusing him of selling them $40 million in debt notes tied to the development of a Las Vegas hotel, and then fraudulently transferring assets from the project and sending it into bankruptcy.

Jecklin has denied the allegations.

U.S. District Court Judge Richard Boulware of Nevada ordered Jecklin and his companies to pay $38 million in 2019.

The judge found Jecklin in contempt earlier this year after he failed to hand over information the bank sought to collect on the judgment, issuing a warrant for his arrest to compel him to comply with the order.

U.S. Circuit Court Judge Susan Graber and U.S. District Court Judge Kathryn Vratil of Kansas, sitting by designation, joined in the opinion on Wednesday.

The case is Morgan Stanley High Yield Sec. v. Jecklin, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-15809

For Jecklin: Tamara Beatty Peterson of Peterson Baker

For the bank: John Conlon of Mayer Brown