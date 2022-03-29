9th Circuit's Thomas to take senior status, giving Biden new vacancy

The James R. Browning U.S. Court of Appeals Building, home of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Summary U.S. Circuit Judge Sidney Thomas to take senior status upon successor's confirmation

Thomas served as 9th Circuit chief judge for seven years

(Reuters) - U.S. Circuit Judge Sidney Thomas on Tuesday said he plans to step down from active service on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, opening up a seventh vacancy for President Joe Biden to fill on the nation's largest federal appeals court.

Thomas, an appointee of former Democratic President Bill Clinton who stepped down as the 9th Circuit's chief judge on Dec. 1, plans to assume senior status upon the appointment of his successor, the San Francisco-based court said.

Thomas, 68, in a letter to Biden said it had been a "great honor and a privilege" to serve as an active judge on the court, which hears appeals from Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon and Washington, for 26 years. He plans to continue hearing appeals as a senior judge, the court said.

Senior status is a form of semi-retirement for judges over the age of 65 who have completed at least 15 years on the federal bench. Presidents may name new full-time judges to fill those judges' seats.

Biden's four 9th Circuit nominees to date – Lucy Koh, Jennifer Sung, Gabriel Sanchez and Holly Thomas – have all won Senate confirmation.

Two other judges, Andrew Hurwitz and M. Margaret McKeown, in January said they would also take senior status, but Biden has not yet nominated judges to fill those vacancies.

Thomas, a native of Bozeman, Montana, practiced at a law firm there before Clinton nominated him in 1996 to serve on the 9th Circuit, where he served as chief judge for seven years.

Former Democratic President Barack Obama considered Thomas as potential nominee to succeed then-U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens when he retired in 2010 before selecting Elena Kagan to fill the spot.

The 9th Circuit said Thomas heard more than 11,550 appeals and authored 406 precedential opinions. As chief judge, he expanded the court's use of technology to improve operations and the court's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

