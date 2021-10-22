'A whole new ballgame.' How 3 law firms brought in new associates amid Delta wave

REUTERS/Toby Melville

(Reuters) - Thousands of new law firm associates launched their careers this fall—but it wasn’t business as usual.

The COVID-19 pandemic and sparsely populated offices forced firms to get creative in onboarding this year's crop of new lawyers. Some stuck with entirely remote orientation, while others opted for in-person onboarding. And some gave new associates a choice between the two.

Fully remote onboarding can work, said Sharon Meit Abrahams, founder of consulting firm Legal Talent Advisors. But she said new associates working mainly outside the office need extra support.

"It's harder for them to be working in their own bubble at home, without the ability to walk down the hall, bump into a third-year and say, 'Hey, have you ever done a TRO? Can you help me?'" she said.

Reuters caught up with partners and talent managers from three law firms that took different approaches to associate onboarding to find out how they are getting their first years up to speed.

Reed Smith

Reed Smith’s new associate class completed their week-long September orientation in person at the firm’s offices. The approach was partly driven by the new lawyers' own desire to be with their new colleagues, said Doug Cameron, managing partner for the Americas.

"They’ve been going to school, for many of them, remotely. And I think they are looking for that community atmosphere,” Cameron said.

The firm has launched a newsletter for new associates and assigned “integration partners” to assist in their transition. Reed Smith learned during the pandemic that it needs to be intentional about fostering connections between lawyers, but also careful about the amount of time lawyers spend in online meetings and training sessions, Cameron said.

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld

When the Delta variant's spread pushed Akin Gump to revert to a fully remote new associate orientation last month, director of attorney training and development Jeanette Lee set out to rethink the process.

Lee wanted associates to catch up fast on skills and experiences they missed when their summer program was cut short and went virtual.

“I met with all the practice groups that were taking in first-year associates and said, ‘Listen, this is a whole new ballgame here. We can sort of wipe the slate clean and figure out exactly what this particular class needs,’” Lee said.

The firm beefed up substantive training, adding practice-group specific sessions, she said. It also offered first years opportunities to socialize and hear from experienced Akin attorneys in casual conversations.

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

Skadden opted for the middle ground, giving new attorneys the option to attend its three-week Associate Comprehensive Education program (ACE) from the office or remotely, said Jodie Garfinkel, director of talent development and strategy. Out of 124 first-year associates, 81% opted to complete ACE in person—a figure that surprised Garfinkel.

"They’ve been holed up by themselves and they really didn’t get to go to classes their last year—so many things contributed to feeling like it’s time," she said.

Skadden also encouraged partners to actively engage with the new associates, since they aren’t encountering as many of their new colleagues in the office.

“How do you create not just the knowledge but the sense of belonging and community?” Garfinkel said. “That’s probably the biggest challenge.”

