ABA urges federal judiciary to rein in 'judge shopping'

Signage is seen outside of the American Bar Association (ABA) in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Resolution takes aim at single-judge divisions of district courts

(Reuters) - The American Bar Association on Monday urged the federal judiciary to help stop the practice of state attorneys general and activists "judge shopping" by suing in courthouses where a single judge hears most disputes.

The ABA's House of Delegates — the bar association's policymaking body — voted during its annual meeting in Denver in favor of a resolution that encourages the judiciary to eliminate case assignment mechanisms that allow such litigants to effectively pick their judges in cases challenging government policies.

That tactic gained national attention after an appointee of former Republican President Donald Trump in the single-judge division of Amarillo, Texas, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, in April ruled for conservative litigants by suspending approval of an abortion pill in April.

The lead plaintiff, Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, was incorporated in Texas a few months before suing, allowing it to claim residency in Amarillo. Under a local order, 95% of civil cases filed there are assigned to Kacsmaryk, a one-time Christian legal activist who opposed abortion rights before joining the bench.

The U.S. Supreme Court has allowed the pill to remain on the market pending the outcome of appeals. But the case is far from the only instance during Democratic President Joe Biden's administration of conservative litigants suing in such single-judge divisions to challenge government policies.

A report filed with the ABA resolution says the tactic is possible thanks to how at least 55 of the nation's 94 federal district courts are subdivided into geographic "divisions." Only one or two judges are assigned to 35 such divisions.

That means litigants can in some instances circumvent the usual presumption that cases will be randomly assigned a judge in a particular district by filing in divisions where only a single judge is assigned cases.

The ABA resolution urges federal courts to avoid allowing cases seeking to enjoin enforcement of a state or federal law to be predictably assigned to a single judge by instead assigning them on a district-wide, random basis.

"Random assignment serves important functions in preserving and promoting public confidence in the judiciary," the report said.

Representatives for the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, the judiciary's administrative arm, did not respond to requests for comment late Monday.

Congressional Democrats in May introduced legislation that would require federal district courts to ensure that no judge has a greater than 25% chance of being assigned a civil case.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other Democratic senators last month separately called on the Judicial Conference, the judiciary's policymaking arm, to take steps to address the issue.

