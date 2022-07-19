Abortion pill maker GenBioPro hires lobbying firm Emergent

Summary

(Reuters) - GenBioPro Inc has hired its first-ever federal lobbying firm as the abortion drugmaker faces new legal and regulatory pressure following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision last month striking down the 1973 ruling that recognized a constitutional right to abortion.

Nevada-based GenBioPro hired a team from Emergent Strategies LLC in Washington, D.C., led by Scott Eckart, according to a U.S. lobbying disclosure form the firm filed on July 11. Eckart formerly was a top Democratic lobbyist at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

GenBioPro's lobbyists said on the form they would advocate generally on issues related to medication abortion, access to abortion services and matters tied to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of the abortion drug mifepristone. GenBioPro sells a generic version of mifepristone, one of two drugs used in medication abortions.

The lobbying comes as the Biden White House has vowed to oppose any efforts in states to curtail FDA-approved medication abortions in the aftermath of the Supreme Court's 6-3 ruling in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on June 24 said states "may not ban mifepristone based on disagreement with the FDA's expert judgment about its safety and efficacy."

Eckart and a representative from GenBioPro did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment on Tuesday.

GenBioPro also is locked in a legal fight in Mississippi federal court, where the company's lawyers at Latham & Watkins are challenging a state law that requires in-person patient visits to doctors to obtain mifepristone, also known as RU-486.

A lawyer for Mississippi, assistant attorney general Doug Miracle, argued in court at a hearing last month that GenBioPro's case unlawfully interfered with the "inherent police power" of states to regulate abortion.

U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate in Jackson, Mississippi, did not immediately rule.

Spending on abortion-related federal lobbying rose while Roe v. Wade, the 50-year-old ruling that found a constitutional right to abortion, was under threat at the Supreme Court, according to OpenSecrets, a nonpartisan research organization that tracks U.S. advocacy dollars. The outlet said in a recent report that abortion rights groups spent about $1.04 million in 2019, compared with more than $1.72 million last year.

Other lobbying clients of Emergent, founded in 2018, include Instacart owner Maplebear Inc; Online Lenders Alliance; S&P Global Inc; and Federation of American Hospitals.

