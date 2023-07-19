Acquitted ex-JPMorgan trader sues US Justice Dept over records access

Summary

Lawsuit in D.C. seeks FBI witness records

(Reuters) - A former top London-based currency trader for JPMorgan who was acquitted in a 2018 federal criminal antitrust trial has sued the U.S. Justice Department over its alleged refusal to turn over U.S. records that were part of his prosecution.

Lawyers for Richard Usher, formerly a head of EMEA foreign exchange spot trading for JPMorgan, filed the lawsuit under the Freedom of Information Act on Tuesday in Washington, D.C., federal court.

Usher and his attorneys at White & Case contend the Justice Department's antitrust division refuses to turn over FBI reports of a prosecution witness who testified as part of an immunity deal. Usher said he wants access to those records, and the ability to disclose them, to rebut claims pending against him in Brazil.

Usher was acquitted at a jury trial with two other traders on charges of scheming to rig the multi-trillion dollar foreign exchange currency market. In 2021, in a related matter, the U.S. Office of Comptroller of the Currency dropped its case against Usher and another trader.

"It is plainly in the public interest, and in interest of justice, for the government to allow exonerated defendants to clear the air about them," Usher's attorneys at White & Case said in their lawsuit against the Justice Department.

Blocking Usher's access to FBI records, "is just another effort by the government to cover up embarrassing facts about its failed forex prosecution," the lawsuit said.

An attorney for Usher, J. Mark Gidley, who leads White & Case's global antitrust practice, did not immediately respond to a message on Wednesday seeking comment.

The Justice Department did not respond immediately to a similar request.

At trial, prosecutors said the traders used a chatroom to share information in a scheme to rig benchmark exchange rates. Defense lawyers argued there was nothing illegal about the chats.

A group of major banks pleaded guilty in the alleged conspiracy and were fined more than $2.8 billion.

Usher's attorneys accused the Justice Department of "zealously" trying to block Usher from accessing what he described as "vital evidence of his innocence."

The case is Richard Usher v. U.S. Department of Justice, No. 1:23-cv-02086.

For plaintiff: J. Mark Gidley, Michael Kendall and C. Kelly Newman of White & Case

For defendant: No appearance yet

Reporting by Mike Scarcella; editing by Leigh Jones

