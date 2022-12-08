Activision sues Calif. agency for records on sex bias lawsuit

Summary Company seeking agency communications with media, unions

Agency accused of pushing hostile media coverage to force settlement















Dec 8 (Reuters) - Activision Blizzard Inc has moved to force a California civil rights agency suing the video game maker for bias against female employees to disclose a trove of records related to the lawsuit, including its communications with the media and labor unions.

Christopher Skinnell, a lawyer for Activision, said in a lawsuit announced by the company on Thursday that the California Civil Rights Department (CRD) "unleashed a hurricane of hostile media coverage against the company based on malicious and knowingly false assertions" in an attempt to force Activision to settle the bias claims.

The CRD in a pending lawsuit filed last year accused Activision of engaging in widespread discrimination against female workers, including by condoning sexual harassment and paying women less than men. A California state judge in August denied Activision's motion to dismiss the bulk of the case.

Activision, which settled a similar lawsuit by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in March for $18 million, has denied wrongdoing.

Microsoft Corp is seeking to acquire Activision for $69 billion, which has drawn scrutiny from U.S. and European regulators.

The CRD, which was known as the Department of Fair Employment and Housing until earlier this year, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The lawsuit was filed in state court in Sacramento on Tuesday.

Skinnell, a partner at Nielsen Merksamer Parrinello Gross & Leoni in San Marin, California, says in the complaint that the CRD denied or delayed his numerous requests for records related to the lawsuit against Activision.

The requested records included communications with various media outlets and unions including the Communication Workers of America (CWA) about the lawsuit against Activision. The CWA is seeking to unionize groups of employees at Activision and its subsidiaries.

When CRD did provide records, it took months to do so and the documents included unexplained redactions, according to the complaint.

Skinnell accused CRD of violating California's Public Records Act, which establishes procedures for requesting and disclosing public information, and the state constitution, which gives state residents “the right of access to information concerning the conduct of the people’s business."

The CRD is already facing a lawsuit by Tesla Inc stemming from the agency's case accusing the electric carmaker of discrimination against Black factory workers. Tesla says the CRD did not follow the procedures required by state law before filing the 2021 lawsuit, which the company claims lacks merit.

CRD has denied Tesla's claims and said it had the authority to file the bias lawsuit.

The case is Skinnell v. California Civil Rights Department, California Superior Court, Sacramento County, No. 2022-80004057.

For Activision: Christopher Skinnell of Nielsen Merksamer Parrinello Gross & Leoni

For the Civil Rights Department: Not available

