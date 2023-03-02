Addiction treatment center operator charged with healthcare fraud















(Reuters) - Federal prosecutors have charged a company that operates addiction treatment centers in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, its owner and a high-level employee with billing Medicare and Medicaid millions of dollars for services they never provided.

Michael Brier, owner of Recovery Connections Centers of America Inc, and Mi Ok Bruining, the company's former supervisory counselor, were both arrested Thursday, Rhode Island U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha announced. They are scheduled to appear in Providence, Rhode Island federal court later in the day.

Cunha said in a statement that the scheme was "particularly pernicious" because it not only defrauded government health insurance programs, but "cheated a vulnerable population of recovery patients out of the full, genuine support and treatment that they need to have a chance at recovery."

Lawyers for Brier and RCCA did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A lawyer for Bruining could not immediately be identified.

According to court filings unsealed after the arrests, the defendants routinely billed Medicare and Medicaid for 45-minute counseling sessions when the actual sessions were only five to 10 minutes. Sometimes, they billed the government insurance programs for more therapy time than they could actually have delivered in a day.

Prosecutors also charged RCCA and Brier with concealing Brier's ownership of the business and his 2013 guilty plea to tax fraud when applying to enroll the center as a provider eligible to receive reimbursement from Medicare. They further charged Brier, who is not a doctor, with fraudulently purporting to practice medicine and using other doctors' names and Drug Enforcement Administration registration numbers to prescribe drugs without their permission.

Since April 2018, RCCA has received more than $2.4 million from Medicare, $7.2 million from Massachusetts' Medicaid program and $6 million from other payors, prosecutors said. It was not immediately clear how much of that money is alleged to be based on fraud.

The cases are United States v. Recovery Connection Centers of America, No. 1:23-mj-00013; United States v. Brier, No. 1:23-mj-00012; and United States v. Bruining, No. 1:23-mj-00011, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island.

For the government: Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sara Bloom and Kevin Hubbard

For RCCA: Charles Tamuleviz of McLaughlinQuinn

For Brier: Anthony M. Traini











