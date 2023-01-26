Admitted fraudster seeks to lessen punishment for OneCoin losses

Summary Karl Greenwood pleaded guilty last year

Asks that sentence be based on U.S. losses

Prosecutors say most victims likely overseas















(Reuters) - A man who admitted to defrauding OneCoin investors asked a judge to not consider non-U.S. conduct when calculating a sentence, in a bid to lessen his punishment for his role in what prosecutors have called a multibillion dollar cryptocurrency pyramid scheme.

Karl Greenwood said in court papers filed in New York on Wednesday that his guilty plea covers only U.S. conduct, and therefore OneCoin investor losses in Europe, Asia and elsewhere are irrelevant when determining guidelines for his sentence.

Prosecutors accused the U.S.-Swedish dual citizen of co-founding OneCoin in Bulgaria in 2014 and over the next four years reaping more than $4 billion from investors, "many, if not the majority" of whom were outside the United States.

OneCoin's other co-founder Ruja Ignatova, also known as "the Cryptoqueen," is among the United States' most-wanted fugitives.

Greenwood pleaded guilty last month to fraud, conspiracy and money laundering charges involving $1 billion of investments.

But he said losses for U.S. investors were likely much less, and asked U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos not to consider foreign losses when calculating a recommended sentence.

U.S. judges must consider but need not follow federal guidelines for calculating recommended sentences, and often consider many factors when imposing punishment.

A $1 billion fraud calls for a prison term of more than 17 years according to the guidelines, while the recommended sentence for a fraud causing $100,000 of losses is around two years.

Ramos has scheduled a March 9 hearing to consider the guidelines in Greenwood's case, after prosecutors brief the issue. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

Greenwood's plea came in the same week that prosecutors charged Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the FTX crypto exchange, with stealing billions of dollars in customer deposits. Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty.











