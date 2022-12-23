Adnan Syed of 'Serial' fame gets Georgetown University job helping inmates

Summary Syed will work in a program focused on mass incarceration and prison education

(Reuters) - Georgetown University has hired Adnan Syed—the wrongfully convicted subject of the podcast “Serial” who was freed from prison this fall after 23 years—to help fight mass incarceration and to support the education of newly released individuals and those still behind bars.

Syed this month joined Georgetown’s Prisons and Justice Initiative as a program associate, the university said on Thursday, in a role where he will support inmates and prison reform efforts.

“To go from prison to being a Georgetown student and then to actually be on campus on a pathway to work for Georgetown at the Prisons and Justice Initiative, it’s a full circle moment,” Syed said in a statement. Syed was not immediately available for an interview Friday.

Syed was convicted of the 1999 murder of high school student Hae Min Lee and sentenced to life in prison. Syed, who was 17 at the time of the murder, maintained his innocence, and advocates raised questions about the integrity of his prosecution.

His case was featured in the popular 2014 true crime podcast “Serial,” which identified several other suspects in the murder.

A judge vacated Syed’s conviction on Sept. 19 and ordered him released based on DNA evidence after he spent more than two decades in prison. The team of lawyers working to free Syed also uncovered a "Brady" violation when the original prosecutors failed to disclose to Syed's defense two other suspects. Prosecutors dropped the case against him in October.

At the time of his release, Syed was enrolled in Georgetown’s new Bachelor of Liberal Arts program, which offers a full bachelor’s degree to Maryland inmates. Syed said he plans to complete his undergraduate studies at Georgetown and continue on to law school.

It wouldn’t be his first time in a law school classroom. Syed surprised a group of University of Baltimore law students in October when he came to their clinic to discuss his case.

